Get a job: Baobab Studios is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Redwood City, California
The primary responsibility of the gameplay engineer is to drive gameplay systems and the level experience.
The gameplay engineer will be working hand-in-hand with designers and artists to prototype, iterate, and execute, on the level experience. Additionally, the gameplay engineer is expected to be a technical lead for policing frame rate, memory, content usage, risk assessment, bugs, mechanics, etc.
This is a great opportunity for someone who has a solid technical background, a passion for VR. This position will interact directly with all disciplines of the team. The successful candidate will need to be a self-starter, able to operate in a highly dynamic environment, and have concise execution during times of high stress. They will need excellent teamwork skills, as well as the ability to develop elegant solutions to complicated animation, AI and physics challenges. The position will regularly interact with other engineers, artists, animators and designers.
Responsibilities include:
Skills :
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.