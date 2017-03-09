Video: How Prompto's selfie-snapping AI works in Final Fantasy XV

Here's a fun game dev challenge: how do you design an AI that takes believable (i.e. sometimes bad) in-game photographs?

Square Enix managed to do just that in its latest Final Fantasy game, which features a companion character that documents the player's journey by snapping photos and selfies and showing them off at the end of each day.

At GDC 2017, Square Enix designer Prasert Prasertvithyakarn delivered an ebullient presentation about how Final Fantasy XV's AI-driven photo system works, the logic it follows to determine when is the best time to capture a photo, and how it figures out which filters to use.

It was a lighthearted talk about a very tricky topic that's rarely discussed in game design, so if you missed it in person don't miss your chance to watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

