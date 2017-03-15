Game devs help War Child raise over $122,000 through Armistice Day Fundraiser

UK charity War Child has raised over $122,000 through its inaugural Armistice Day Fundraiser thanks to the efforts of Wargaming, Ink Stories, Positech, and BlackMill Games.

The four game studios raised the cash by creating a variety of "peaceful playthrough" options and DLC, and by donating a portion of their sales during the Armistice campaign.

For instance, Wargaming raised over $84,000 by selling packs of specially designed peace emblems World of Tanks, while BlackMill designed a seasonal event in Verdun to let players fight each other with snowballs, play soccer matches, and sing christmas carols on a unique 'Winter Truce' map.

The success of this year's fundraiser has convinced War Child to turn the movement into an annual event, with the charity hoping to continue raising awareness and money to help even more children whose lives have been affected by the impact of war.

"At War Child we’re really overwhelmed by the generosity of the studios that took part. We’d also like to thank all the players who downloaded content or showed their support.," said the charity's gaming development manager, Wayne Emanuel, in a press release.

"War Child relies on support of partners like those who took part in Armistice to be able to provide our crucial work. We are already excited about the next Armistice where we hope we can build on this year's fantastic efforts and raise even more."