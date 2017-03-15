Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game devs help War Child raise over $122,000 through Armistice Day Fundraiser
Game devs help War Child raise over $122,000 through Armistice Day Fundraiser
March 15, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 15, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

UK charity War Child has raised over $122,000 through its inaugural Armistice Day Fundraiser thanks to the efforts of Wargaming, Ink Stories, Positech, and BlackMill Games. 

The four game studios raised the cash by creating a variety of "peaceful playthrough" options and DLC, and by donating a portion of their sales during the Armistice campaign. 

For instance, Wargaming raised over $84,000 by selling packs of specially designed peace emblems World of Tanks, while BlackMill designed a seasonal event in Verdun to let players fight each other with snowballs, play soccer matches, and sing christmas carols on a unique 'Winter Truce' map. 

The success of this year's fundraiser has convinced War Child to turn the movement into an annual event, with the charity hoping to continue raising awareness and money to help even more children whose lives have been affected by the impact of war. 

"At War Child we’re really overwhelmed by the generosity of the studios that took part. We’d also like to thank all the players who downloaded content or showed their support.," said the charity's gaming development manager, Wayne Emanuel, in a press release.

"War Child relies on support of partners like those who took part in Armistice to be able to provide our crucial work. We are already excited about the next Armistice where we hope we can build on this year's fantastic efforts and raise even more."

Related Jobs

RingZero Games Studio
RingZero Games Studio — Bangkok, Thailand
[03.15.17]
3D TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.15.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.15.17]
Lead Engineer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.15.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Level Design Deep Dive: Dishonored 2's Clockwork Mansion
Meshing reflex-based action with turn-based strategy in Pit People
A look at the indie development scene in the Czech Republic
Starbreeze investing $12M into System Shock 3 as the game's new publisher


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image