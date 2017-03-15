Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
We're streaming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild today at 3PM EST
March 15, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
The latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series has taken the game development world by surprise, as developers left and right have been commenting on the surprising success of Nintendo’s effort to introduce open-world mechanics to the long-running franchise. 

To dive into some of those design decisions, and try to highlight what makes them stand out from other open-world games, we’re going to be streaming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild today at 3PM EST. 

If you haven’t bought a Nintendo Switch yet, or are just curious to see how news editor Alex Wawro will react when he runs into a thunderstorm in full-metal armor, be sure to join us in Twitch chat to ask questions and share your thoughts about the latest Zelda entry. 

And while you’re at it, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.  

