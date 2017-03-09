Get a job: Treyarch is hiring a Senior UI Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Santa Monica, California

Treyarch is seeking a Senior UI Artist with exceptional creative talent to bring their vision to the user interface of our games. The Senior UI Artist will iterate rapidly on concept sketches and prototype assets, using the systems design requirements defined by the User Experience Designer and the visual style requirements defined by the Associate Art Director. In this role, you will work to establish a unified product style guide which will create a seamless roadmap for UI asset generation through completion of the final shipped game.

The successful candidate will have a rich understanding of human-software interaction and will be highly effective at communicating complex information using simple aesthetics. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter who is capable of navigating within a large development team to get things done with a strong desire to exceed expectations.

What you’ll be doing:

Work directly for the UI Lead, establishing the look of the game’s front-end user interface, in-game HUD, and additional art content to maintain a consistent visual aesthetic across all UI assets

Work closely with the User Experience Designer and Systems Designers to iterate on concepts until architectural and usability requirements are met

Work with User Experience Designer to ensure that the end-user has a seamless and intuitive experience and that all assets appear in-game with a high degree of readability

Work with Engineers to ensure that all assets appear in-game to specification and within technical constraints

Work with the Producer to prioritize your schedule and deliver assets that support the development goals of each milestone

Generate assets for front-end menus, icons, buttons, widgets, backgrounds, data displays, top-down maps, etc., from concept to final polished product

Have a driving desire to make the best-looking and most intuitive user interface ever experienced in a video game

The skills & experience you’ll need:

5+ years’ experience working in visual media with a focus on user interface design

Proven management skills and ability to motivate, coach and mentor artists

Game industry experience on at least 1 commercially shipped title is preferable

Experience in collaborating with an UX Designer to solve problems at a wireframe level

Strong portfolio demonstrating a breadth of visual creativity with many examples that fit within the constraints of a system design. Additionally, portfolio should contain examples of logos and iconography

Proficiency in standard graphic media applications, such as Photoshop and Illustrator • Knowledge of secondary visual media applications, after effects, 3D packages, and Flash

Must demonstrate that you have a thorough understanding of the processes involved in a large-project art pipeline • Must be a good communicator who works well with a variety of personalities in an energetic team environment

Must be concept driven and able to come up with multiple solid ideas, pitch them to a client, absorb feedback, re-pitch to client, and then see them through production • Experience working in a related field, such as advertising, motion graphics, web design, information architecture, illustration or industrial design

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Illustration, or Industrial Design

MUST have a passion for games; multiplayer gaming is a big plus

Developing games since 1996, Treyarch is home to some of the industry's best and brightest talent.

Prior to entering development for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 3, the studio’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 set world-wide launch day records, with its previous game Call of Duty®: Black Ops having also set an entertainment launch opening record (2010). Black Ops 2 continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time.

Treyarch is also the birthplace of Call of Duty's Zombies.

We employ the world’s greatest engineering, design, and creative talent and give them the cutting-edge technology, tools, and resources that they need to thrive creatively, both on their own and as teams.

It is our life’s passion to create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game fans as possible. We are driven by a deep sense of pride, constantly striving to do the best work of our careers, so fans can have the most fun of their lives.

