Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why the CIA is using games to train its operatives
Why the CIA is using games to train its operatives
March 15, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 15, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, Design

"The greatest power of simulation games is that players have to operate these games themselves and know the rules."

- Volko Ruhnke, game designer and CIA analyst, speaking to Ars Technica about why the CIA uses board games to train its personnel.

The South By Southwest festival is happening in Texas this week, and there are some odd games on display there from a source you might not expect: the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Members of the Agency were at the show to showcase some of the board games used for training and educational purposes inside the organization. Two of them, CIA analysts David Clopper and Volko Ruhnke, spoke to Ars Technica about why they design and use board games to teach CIA operatives; for game makers, it offers a fascinating look at how the medium's strengths are being embraced by the intelligence community.

"People playing a game, together they're experiencing the designers’ mental model of insurgency in Afghanistan and sharing that model," Ruhnke, who has won awards for his board game design work outside of the CIA, told Ars. "They are learning it, very quickly, because they’re inside, operating in it. Pushing levers, pulling cords, seeing what happens. Stories are very sticky, and they’ll remember their own stories. "

Clopper says that he began pushing to integrate custom board games into CIA training as early as 2008, and that it's now paying off by inspiring players to approach problems in new ways.

"People would come up to me after [a session] and say, 'David, I learned about something I didn't know existed before,'" Clopper told Ars. "'I think we can use this on a real intelligence problem I’m tracking.' It’s a game, but it had real mission impact."

You can learn more about the tabletop training games the CIA brought to SXSW in the Ars Technica article, which is worth reading in full.

Related Jobs

InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[03.15.17]
Technical Product Lead for a New Mobile Game
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.15.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.15.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.14.17]
Games Website Developer (#2346)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Level Design Deep Dive: Dishonored 2's Clockwork Mansion
A novel idea: PAX East's Visual Novel Reading Room
Blog: When failure is an option and you're living the dream
Blizzard seeks $8.5M from hack-maker Bossland over DMCA violations


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image