Microsoft doubles down on accessibility with Game Chat Transcription

Microsoft is piloting a new Game Chat Transcription feature on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs that gives players speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities.

The feature works in two ways, with speech-to-text converting all incoming game chat voice communications into text, so players can read the messages on their screen in real-time.

As you'd imagine, text-to-speech does the opposite, and lets players have their own typed text spoken aloud to others in the game.

It's hoped the new accessibility option, which is being trialled right now in Halo Wars 2, will make for a more inclusive gaming experience.

Microsoft hopes to add more support in the future, but for now Chat Transcription can be activated in the game's Ease of Access menu, under the Settings options.

For more information, head on over to the Microsoft Accessibility Blog.