Newsbrief: Guerrilla Games' post-apocalyptic action-RPG, Horizon Zero Dawn, has surpassed 2.6 million sales in two weeks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment broke the news in a press release, and was keen to point out those 2.6 million copies have sold-through to consumers.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive hit shelves worldwide on February 28, and can now claim to have had the most successful launch period of any first-party title on the PlayStation 4.