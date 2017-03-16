Kevin Bruner stepping down as Telltale CEO

Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is stepping down after over 2 years in the position, according to an internal company email obtained by Kotaku.

Bruner founded the company in 2004 alongside Dan Connors and Troy Molander in 2004. He initially served as the company’s president, CTO, and director for his first decade with Telltale, and took on the role of CEO in 2015.

“Today I am writing to let you know that I’ll be stepping away from my position as CEO of Telltale. We’ve grown aggressively since Telltale’s inception, and now Telltale is bigger than I ever dreamed it would be,” said Bruner in the email obtained by Kotaku.

“There are many possible futures for Telltale, and all of them are exciting and uniquely challenging. The time has come to pass the reins to someone that can better drive Telltale to the next level and realize all the potential that is here.”

The email notes that Bruner will stay on the company’s board of directors as the company transitions to a new CEO and that Connors will take over the day to day operations as CEO.

UPDATE: Telltale has confirmed this move to Kotaku by way of the following statement from head of communications Job Stauffer:

“Kevin has led Telltale over the past couple of years after he stepped into the CEO role for co-founder Dan Connors in 2015. With Kevin departing, Telltale is fortunate to have Dan here to step back seamlessly into the CEO role.”