March 16, 2017
Report: Kevin Bruner stepping down as Telltale CEO
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is stepping down after over 2 years in the position, according to an internal company email obtained by Kotaku.

Bruner founded the company in 2004 alongside Dan Connors and Troy Molander in 2004. He initially served as the company’s president, CTO, and director for his first decade with Telltale, and took on the role of CEO in 2015. 

“Today I am writing to let you know that I’ll be stepping away from my position as CEO of Telltale. We’ve grown aggressively since Telltale’s inception, and now Telltale is bigger than I ever dreamed it would be,” said Bruner in the email obtained by Kotaku.

“There are many possible futures for Telltale, and all of them are exciting and uniquely challenging. The time has come to pass the reins to someone that can better drive Telltale to the next level and realize all the potential that is here.”

The email notes that Bruner will stay on the company’s board of directors as the company transitions to a new CEO and that Connors will take over the day to do operations as CEO.

