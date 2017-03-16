Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Join us for a Deus Ex stream today at 3 PM ET
March 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

"I hope every one of you gets to work on something that’s still relevant 17 years after you make it, and has a life beyond you."

Those are the words longtime game designer Warren Spector chose to close out his Deus Ex postmortem talk at GDC earlier this month. It's a nice sentiment to end on, sure, but it also raises an interesting question: what is it about certain games that give them life beyond their creators?

Ion Storm Austin made its debut with Deus Ex in 2000, and by 2005 it was defunct. But the game itself proved an enduring success, spawning a franchise and influencing a generation of game developers. Why?

Find out by tuning into the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12 PM Pacific (3 PM Eastern) as we reinstall the original Deus Ex and rummage through its many nooks, crannies, and conveniently-placed crates in search of game design gems.

If you want to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.  

Related Jobs

Gimmie Games
Gimmie Games — Decatur, Georgia, United States
[03.16.17]
Office Manager
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — SAN DIEGO, California, United States
[03.15.17]
Graphics Software Engineer
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[03.15.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Secret Location
Secret Location — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.15.17]
Senior 3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Here They Lie and the ethics of VR horror
Charting the game design evolution of The Witcher trilogy
House of cards: Zynga splashes $42.5M on solitaire apps
Microsoft doubles down on accessibility with Game Chat Transcription


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image