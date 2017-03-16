Apple kicks off a dedicated indie game showcase on App Store storefront

Games created by independent developers will now have a permanent home, in the form of a new featured section on the Apple App Store.

Placement in the app store is curated by Apple and favorable positioning can’t be purchased by developers, reports Polygon.

By offering indie games their own featured hub on the storefront, the showcase offers indie developers a way to take advantage of that prime digital real estate and get their game in front of more iOS users.

The Indie Showcase section on the App Store will feature new and previously released indie games alike, with new titles being added to the section each day.

Currently, the featured hub highlights a handful of popular indies like Transistor Monument Valley and Oxenfree at the top of the page, and has many smaller sections for curated lists of games like Apple’s top 25 picks, new releases, innovative titles, and more.