Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a UI Engineer
March 16, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Engineer, Hangar 13

Location: Novato, California

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:  

Got what it takes to produce a cutting-edge AAA title?  Be part of our passionate team and strive for excellence. Hangar 13 is looking for a seasoned and passionate programmer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment and is looking to work with like-minded professionals to create a truly amazing game. Develop, write, implement, and debug code for the UI on next-generation video game projects.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

  • Work with the UI artist to maintain and develop our Scaleform based framework
  • Collaborate with other disciplines (art, design, sound) in implementing the UI
  • Write code that fulfills the functional, graphic and technical requirements of the project
  • Participate in the design of products and perform some testing activities
  • Provide the Lead Programmer with feedback regarding the time allotted to assigned tasks
  • Work with proprietary existing software technology and build new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical requirements
  • Adhere to the project’s coding standards
  • Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

  • Excellent communication skills with an interest in working with other game developers in a cooperative team environment
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, related discipline, or relevant work experience
  • Expertise with the C/C++ programming language along with a strong familiarity with OO design principles
  • Experience in development of UI code in ActionScript and its integration into game engines
  • 3 years of programming experience on commercial software projects
  • Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures
  • Ability to learn and master new technologies and code
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
  • Experience working with Scaleform
  • Experience developing for game consoles
  • One or more shipped PC or console game titles is preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

