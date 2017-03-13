Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: A primer on designing better cameras for games
March 16, 2017
March 16, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Video, Vault

What makes for a great in-game camera system?

As part of the GDC 2017 Animation Bootcamp, Robotoki's Simon Unger tried to help fellow game makers answer that question by hitting the stage to present an abbreviated primer on actual cameras and composition techniques.

It was a notable talk because while just about every game development team has to think about how their game's camera system works, very few game devs have spent time working with lots of real cameras or studying camera work in photography, film and TV.

Unger touched on all those topics during his talk, which was well worth watching; if you missed it in person, no worries -- you can now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

