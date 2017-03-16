Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dwarf Fortress dev: 'It always comes back to surprising ourselves'
Dwarf Fortress dev: 'It always comes back to surprising ourselves'
March 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"It's never been a dream system, it's been like a dream systematization of what the little nuts and bolts of magic are, so that we can glue them together however we want and surprise ourselves."

- Dwarf Fortress developer Tarn Adams, speaking to PC Gamer about a core philosophy of the game's design.

It's been over decade since sibling game developers Tarn and Zach Adams released the first alpha of their procedurally-generated, dwarf-centric world sim Dwarf Fortress on the world. 

Devs who have been following the project since then know that not only is it still not finished, it hasn't received a major update since last July. The development team is preparing to make some significant additions to the game, including a new magic system which Tarn Adams discusses in fascinating detail in a recent interview with PC Gamer.

"What we want, we don't care about balance, here. We want the world, a lot of its structure, to be determined by what the magical things are about the world. Because that's what makes it a fantasy world simulator, right?" Adams said, explaining that the game will ideally be able to generate world with a full spectrum of magical presence -- everything from full-on wizards in hats casting firebolts to civilizations that have evolved to accommodate citizens who can teleport at will.

"It's never been a dream system, it's been like a dream systematization of what the little nuts and bolts of magic are, so that we can glue them together however we want and surprise ourselves," he continued. "It always comes back to surprising ourselves."

The full interview, one magic-focused chunk of a larger conversation with Adams at GDC earlier this month, is well worth reading over on the PC Gamer website.

Related Jobs

Gimmie Games
Gimmie Games — Decatur, Georgia, United States
[03.16.17]
Office Manager
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — SAN DIEGO, California, United States
[03.15.17]
Graphics Software Engineer
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[03.15.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Secret Location
Secret Location — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.15.17]
Senior 3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Here They Lie and the ethics of VR horror
Kevin Bruner stepping down as Telltale CEO
Charting the game design evolution of The Witcher trilogy
House of cards: Zynga splashes $42.5M on solitaire apps


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image