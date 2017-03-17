Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developer of Early Access hit Northgard today at 3PM EDT
March 17, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
March 17, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

It’s not often that we see strategy games from indie developers shoot up the Steam best-selling list, let alone one that’s still in Early Access. But a few weeks ago, we couldn’t help but notice that the indie strategy game Northgard was tearing up the charts. 

To satisfy our curiosity, and talk about the development process that created such a strong success on Early Access, we’ve invited Shiro Games’ Sebastien Vidal to join us for a live stream of the game today at 3PM EDT. If you have questions about working on an indie strategy game, or want to know more about developing with the Haxe engine, you should join us to ask questions in Twitch chat! 

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary, and editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.17.17]
Senior Security Engineer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[03.15.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.15.17]
Senior Producer
Axis Animation
Axis Animation — London, England, United Kingdom
[03.15.17]
Production Talent Search - Recruitment Open Day


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Episode became the world's biggest interactive fiction platform
Nintendo doubling Switch production due to high demand
Here They Lie and the ethics of VR horror
Kevin Bruner stepping down as Telltale CEO


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image