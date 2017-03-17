Chat with the developer of Early Access hit Northgard today at 3PM EDT

It’s not often that we see strategy games from indie developers shoot up the Steam best-selling list, let alone one that’s still in Early Access. But a few weeks ago, we couldn’t help but notice that the indie strategy game Northgard was tearing up the charts.

To satisfy our curiosity, and talk about the development process that created such a strong success on Early Access, we’ve invited Shiro Games’ Sebastien Vidal to join us for a live stream of the game today at 3PM EDT. If you have questions about working on an indie strategy game, or want to know more about developing with the Haxe engine, you should join us to ask questions in Twitch chat!

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary, and editor roundtables.