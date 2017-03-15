Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Director of Technical Art
March 17, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Director of Technical Art, Telltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is looking for a Technical Art Director to join our team! The Technical Art Director leads the in-house technical art team and works closely with Art Directors, game development, and engineering teams to develop, design, and implement art pipelines, tools and effects across multiple concurrent projects. Do you want to help us make great games?

Responsibilities:

  • Lead a technical art team to plan, develop and streamline art pipelines and workflows
  • Collaborate with art and project leadership to coordinate the resources, schedules, and priority for technical art and FX
  • Coordination of the communication between Art team and Core Technology teams for work in both Maya and our proprietary Engine.
  • Actively research and develop cutting edge art technologies, contributing in major ways to the future art technology deployed for Telltale
  • Participate in pre-production planning to determine and address technical design requirements and issues.
  • Oversee technical specifications for external art efforts
  • Investigate and Integrate third party tools to improve art productions and quality
  • Assist with technical art as needed: VFX, Rigging, Materials & Lighting, etc.

Essential Skills and Experience:

  • BS degree in Computer Science, 3D Graphics or a related field. 4 years or more of production experience.
  • Background and understanding of 3D graphics.
  • Strong knowledge of Maya.
  • Maya Mel/Python scripting experience.
  • Excellent organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.
  • Work well under deadlines and ability to multi-task.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

  • C++ and Perl/Python programming experience.
  • Experience in Visual Effects and/or Character Rigging.
  • Experience in Materials/Shading and rendering.
  • Experience with using modern Game Engines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

