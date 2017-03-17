Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The secret to Osiris: New Dawn 's authentic giant crab walking? Math
The secret to Osiris: New Dawn's authentic giant crab walking? Math
March 17, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 17, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"There’s no baked animation on this thing at all. It’s all handled through maths. We figure out where the body is and then when we move forward the legs kind of figure out where they want to step. All the math is calculated on the fly."

- Fenix Fire's Brian McRae, telling Rock, Paper, Shotgun how the giant crabs walk in his studio's game Osiris: New Dawn.

What gets giant space crabs moving?

In Fenix Fire Entertainment's multiplayer space survival game Osiris: New Dawn, released on Steam's Early Access service last September, the answer is evidently mathematics -- specifically, an inverse kinematics system.

That bit of info comes courtesy of a recent chat Fenix Fire CEO Brian McRae had with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, which is well worth reading if you enjoy focused looks at exactly how a specific game mechanic or system works.

For example, how does a multiplayer game handle monster motion calculations in a way that ensures all players see it scuttling appropriately?

"The way we handle all of that right now is a pretty intelligent approach to multiplayer. Usually a server handles all the creature movement and distributes that out to players. In a lot of MMO players these creatures will slide around the world. I used to run a cinematics studio for a number of years and I know how important it is to have grounded feet to create a level of believability," McRae told RPS.

"What we do is when we have a creature your computer is driving all of the feet of that creature because you’re interacting with it. The computer is controlling it and you as a player are fighting that thing and your computer is sending that data out to everyone else in multiplayer. So if they’re doing something else and they look over it looks perfect to them and it’ll be even more perfect to you because you’re the one that’s interfacing with it, if that makes sense. It’s kind of a high-level idea."

You can learn more about how Osiris' space crabs scuttle (and enjoy a few excellent GIFs) in the full RPS feature

If you're hungry for more deep dives into specific game mechanics, levels, and systems, check out Gamasutra's ongoing series of Game Design Deep Dives. Recent highlights include a thorough look at the Clockwork Mansion level of Dishonored 2 and the dynamic detection system of Shadow Tactics.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.16.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.16.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist
Gimmie Games
Gimmie Games — Decatur, Georgia, United States
[03.16.17]
Office Manager
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — SAN DIEGO, California, United States
[03.15.17]
Graphics Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Episode became the world's biggest interactive fiction platform
Twitch kicks off the open beta for its all-in-one desktop app
Nintendo doubling Switch production due to high demand
Here They Lie and the ethics of VR horror


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image