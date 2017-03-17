Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why your niche game might need survival mechanics to survive on Steam
March 17, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
March 17, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing, Video

What components does a game need to have in order to find runaway success on Steam?

It’s the million-dollar question on developers’ minds these days—and truth be told, if we had the answer, we probably wouldn’t be in the business of asking it to every developer we meet these days. But after the recent success of Shiro Games’ Northgard, an Early Access title that shot to the top of the Steam charts a couple weeks ago, we wanted to know what helped guide an unfinished game to that kind of success. 

The truth is, as Shiro Games co-founder Sebastien Vidal told us on the Gamasutra Twitch stream today, they don’t know precisely why Steam players latched onto their game, but they were happy it happened anyway (they barely have a marketing budget, it turns out).

Still, Vidal did make one point we thought was useful for game developers—that it helps to take inspiration from popular games on a platform and try to make them work with what you’re passionate about. In particular, Vidal says that Shiro Games added Northgard’s weather and calendar system to try and add a sense of gameplay pressure that’s similar to survival games popular on Steam. 

Why do that? “If you look at the sales numbers for any game with survival [mechanics] on Steam….that’s your answer,” he deadpanned. 

Slight joking aside (Vidal clarified that he thinks the game's success is also due to an open gap for real-time-strategy games at the moment), Vidal explained that he himself is also a fan of survival mechanics, but just didn’t place high value on the grinding mechanics. Still, he and his team took what they liked from what was popular on Steam, and implemented it in Northgard

If you’re looking for some slightly more practical marketing advice, Vidal says he thinks they got a lot of success by carefully selecting their first screenshots on the Steam marketplace. “It might sound stupid, but the first picture people see, that’s what may make people buy the game.” So if you’re about to try and get on Steam, some A/B testing of the screenshots you choose to use may be advisable. 

Be sure to watch the full conversation with Vidal above for some insights on strategy game balance, and subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.17.17]
UI Designer
Studio Wildcard
Studio Wildcard — Kirkland, Washington, United States
[03.17.17]
Senior Engine Programmer
Studio Wildcard
Studio Wildcard — Seattle, WA, Washington, United States
[03.17.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Intel
Intel — Hillsboro, Oregon, United States
[03.17.17]
Graphics and Multicore Developer Relations Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Episode became the world's biggest interactive fiction platform
Nier director: 'I have become that troublesome elder that I hated when I was young'
Nintendo doubling Switch production due to high demand
Here They Lie and the ethics of VR horror


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image