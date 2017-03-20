Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Updated: Come play Mass Effect: Andromeda with us at 3PM EDT
March 20, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Mass Effect: Andromeda has landed, and with it, BioWare’s journey to relaunch its celebrated science fiction series has begun. It’s been a slightly bumpy road, with the game’s facial animations catching some flak during the game’s 10-hour early play period, but there’s a lot of interesting innovations and improvements on the BioWare formula as the game goes on. 

To chat about some of the improvements, and the technical “long tail” that BioWare might be looking at, we’re going to be chatting with BioWare producer Mike Gamble today at 3PM EDT, to learn a bit more about how BioWare makes open-world games, and how they plan to respond to some of the technical critiques of Mass Effect Andromeda. 

If you have questions about life at BioWare, or want to share your feedback on Mass Effect Andromeda, be sure to join us in Twitch chat to ask questions of Gamble. And while you’re at it, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Update: Oops, sadly we got word from Gamble at the last minute that he's unable to join us for an interview today. We'll still be going live at 3PM EST with some Mass Effect impressions/discussion. Come chat with us!

