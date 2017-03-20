Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 20, 2017
Uncharted 4 awarded top honor at 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards
March 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production

The team behind South by Southwest's games initiative have announced the winners of the 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards, and this year Uncharted 4: A Thief's End took home the coveted Game of the Year Award.

Naughty Dog's swansong for Nathan Drake also nabbed four more prizes for Excellence in Visual Achievement, Excellence in Animation, Most Memorable Character, and Excellence in Narrative. 

Other notable winners include Pokemon Go, which secured the gong for Mobile Game of the Year, and Overwatch, which was crowned eSports Game of the Year and Trending Game of the Year, among other things. 

The Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award, handed to the game that best challenges the "norm" of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, went to That Dragon, Cancer

You can find out what other games were honored on the night by checking out the full list of winners below. 

  • Video Game of the Year -- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Excellence in SFX -- Battlefield 1 
  • Excellence in Musical Score -- Doom
  • Excellence in Technical Achievement -- Battlefield 1
  • Excellence in Visual Achievement -- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End 
  • Excellence in Animation -- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Excellence in Art -- Firewatch
  • Excellence in Convergence -Batman: The Telltale Series
  • Excellence in Multiplayer -- Overwatch
  • Most Memorable Character -- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Most Promising New Intellectual Property -- Overwatch
  • Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game -- Starbound
  • Excellence in Gameplay -- Doom
  • Excellence in Design -- Dishonored 2
  • Excellence in Narrative -- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award -- That Dragon, Cancer
  • Gamer's Voice Multiplayer -- Arena Gods 
  • Gamer's Voice Single Player -- Owlboy 
  • Fan Creation of the Year -- Brutal Doom 64
  • Trending Game of the Year -- Overwatch 
  • Esports Game of the Year -- Overwatch
  • Tabletop Game of the Year -- Arkham Horror: The Card Game
  • Mobile Game of the Year -- Pokémon Go

