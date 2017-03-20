Uncharted 4 awarded top honor at 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards

The team behind South by Southwest's games initiative have announced the winners of the 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards, and this year Uncharted 4: A Thief's End took home the coveted Game of the Year Award.

Naughty Dog's swansong for Nathan Drake also nabbed four more prizes for Excellence in Visual Achievement, Excellence in Animation, Most Memorable Character, and Excellence in Narrative.

Other notable winners include Pokemon Go, which secured the gong for Mobile Game of the Year, and Overwatch, which was crowned eSports Game of the Year and Trending Game of the Year, among other things.

The Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award, handed to the game that best challenges the "norm" of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, went to That Dragon, Cancer.

You can find out what other games were honored on the night by checking out the full list of winners below.