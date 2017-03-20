Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Star Citizen dev plans to drop DirectX support in favor of Vulkan
Star Citizen dev plans to drop DirectX support in favor of Vulkan
March 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games is toying with the idea of dropping DirectX support from the game completely and instead solely supporting The Khronos Group’s cross-platform open graphics API Vulkan.

The API has attracted the gaze of many notable developers in the past and has seen support included in games like Dota 2, The Witness, and Doom. Usually it's the performance boost offered by the API that wins developers over, but for Star Citizen those benefits are only part of the reason for the switch. 

While DirectX support would require Star Citizen players to run Windows 10 on their machine to play, the Vulkan API can be used on Windows 7, 8, and 10 while also potentially enabling the game to be played on PCs running Linux.

“Years ago we stated our intention to support [DirectX 12], but since the introduction of Vulkan which has the same feature set and performance advantages this seemed a much more logical rendering API to use,” said director of graphics engineering Ali Brown in a forum post Q&A. “As a result our current intention is to only support Vulkan and eventually drop support for [DirectX 11] as this shouldn't effect any of our backers.”

Brown said the team would consider DirectX 12 support again in the future, but only if it showed a “specific and substantial advantage over Vulkan.” He also noted that the two API are similar in many ways, quite possibly in a bid to quell the fears of more development delays from the fans who have been following the game since its 2012 Kickstarter campaign. 

It’s worth also mentioning that this isn’t the only significant development shift Star Citizen has seen recently. Just a few months ago, Cloud Imperium announced that Star Citizen would abandon Crytek’s CryEngine in favor of Lumberyard, making it one of the first high-profile games to adopt the Amazon-made game engine. 

Related Jobs

thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.18.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc.
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc. — San Diego, California, United States
[03.17.17]
Senior Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[03.17.17]
Senior Game Programmer
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[03.16.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How have our impressions of the Switch changed since launch?
IBM and PlayFab will use machine learning to understand player behavior
Blog: Design Lessons from ALT.CTRL's Emotional Fugitive Detector
Marvel: Future Fight developer Netmarble seeking $2.4B through IPO


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image