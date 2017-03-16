Get a job: thatgamecompany is hiring a Senior Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Santa Monica, California

The Senior Gameplay Engineer will be responsible for creating the most impactful interactive moments with the simplest possible execution. Our games rely on rich moment-to-moment feedback systems to accentuate a player’s actions and create a living world. We’re looking for a someone to bring our game worlds to life.

Some broad examples of the types of systems a person in this role might work on:

Creature behaviors

Procedural animation and basic simulations (e.g. particles, constraint systems)

Surface deformation and feedback

This role requires a candidate with:

4+ years professional work experience implementing interactive systems in C or C++

Design sense for how feedback systems enhance game-feel and evoke emotions

Strong taste for delivering elegant visual feedback at reasonable cost on CPU and GPU

Ability to scope and direct features to meet high-level goals for player experience

Comfortable incorporating feedback and communicating cross-discipline

You will be more likely to enjoy this job if you:

Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration

Enjoy a minimal “data-oriented” approach to code, free of cumbersome abstraction

