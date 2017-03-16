Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: thatgamecompany is hiring a Senior Gameplay Engineer
Get a job: thatgamecompany is hiring a Senior Gameplay Engineer
March 20, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Gameplay Engineer, thatgamecompany

Location: Santa Monica, California

The Senior Gameplay Engineer will be responsible for creating the most impactful interactive moments with the simplest possible execution. Our games rely on rich moment-to-moment feedback systems to accentuate a player’s actions and create a living world. We’re looking for a someone to bring our game worlds to life.

Some broad examples of the types of systems a person in this role might work on:

  • Creature behaviors
  • Procedural animation and basic simulations (e.g. particles, constraint systems)
  • Surface deformation and feedback

This role requires a candidate with:

  • 4+ years professional work experience implementing interactive systems in C or C++
  • Design sense for how feedback systems enhance game-feel and evoke emotions
  • Strong taste for delivering elegant visual feedback at reasonable cost on CPU and GPU
  • Ability to scope and direct features to meet high-level goals for player experience
  • Comfortable incorporating feedback and communicating cross-discipline

You will be more likely to enjoy this job if you:

  • Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration
  • Enjoy a minimal “data-oriented” approach to code, free of cumbersome abstraction

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

