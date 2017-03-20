Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Nier: Automata devs lend their voices to the game's soundtrack
Nier: Automata devs lend their voices to the game's soundtrack
March 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Audio

In a brief interview video published on the game's official Twitter account today, Nier: Automata composer Keiichi Okabe shares a quick bit of interesting trivia: one of Automata's tracks includes a choir featuring a number of the game's developers, including game director Yoko Taro and Okabe himself.

"The voices used in that track are the actual voices of people involved in the development of Nier: Automata," Okabe said. "I think that it'll be more interesting if you listen to it while keeping in mind that Yoko-san's voice and my voice are included in there as well."

It's a "fun fact" about the game's development, to be sure, and also an example to devs of how you might inject even more of yourself into your work.

Speaking of Yoko, the director on Nier: Automata has been doing interviews in the wake of the game's February release and recently told Glixel he's accomplished his dream of "create a game that I like" and doesn't know what to do next.

"Like a demon king in an RPG, I feel like I'm clinging to my castle of authority," Yoko said. "All alone and waiting for a new hero to come slay me."

