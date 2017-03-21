Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 21, 2017
Nintendo seals victory in 3DS tech lawsuit
March 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo's long-running legal battle against Tomita Technologies, which alleges the Japanese console maker had used its patented 3D display tech without permission, has been laid to rest for good

The skirmish began in 2011 after retired Sony engineer and Tomita founder, Seijiro Tomita, claimed Nintendo unlawfully used his glasses-free 3D technology to create the 3DS. 

Naturally, Nintendo hit back, although a jury found the company to be fault in March 2013, awarding Tomita $30.2 million in compentation. 

After a lengthy appeals process, that decision was overturned during a retrial when a New York judge ruled that the 3DS "performs in a significantly different way and does more than was contemplated by the Tomita patent." 

That was back in April 2016, and now almost a year on the case has offically been put to bed, with a United States Appeals Court upholding the victory by confirming once again that the Nintendo 3DS system does not use Tomita's technology.

