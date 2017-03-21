Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Travel restrictions ban many electronics from the cabins of some U.S.-bound flights
Travel restrictions ban many electronics from the cabins of some U.S.-bound flights
March 21, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 21, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious

New travel restrictions imposed by the United States government severely limit the kinds of electronics travelers will be able to bring into the cabin of some U.S.-bound intentional flights that originate in eight Muslim-majority countries.

Going forward, travelers coming to the United States from some airports and cities in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will not be able to bring devices larger than a cell phone into the plane’s cabin.

This means that U.S.-bound game developers and other professionals that often pass the time during the 10 to 20-hour duration of an international flight by working will no longer be able to access laptops, tablets, cameras, or portable game consoles during the duration of their trip. 

The New York Times estimates that 50 flights each day are be affected by this policy, which includes flights from nine airlines: Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Eithad Airways. 

The limitations dictate that a non-medical device larger than a cell phone on U.S.-bound flights from some airlines in Muslim-majority countries will have to be packed in a traveler's checked luggage, rather than anywhere accessible mid-flight. 

The action isn’t a response to any one specific threat it seems; rather the new restrictions come as a result of intelligence reports that state terrorist groups based out of the affected countries are trying to bring explosives onto flights via large electronics. But experts speaking to The New York Times are concerned that the ban would not have the desired effect.

Officials from affected countries, meanwhile, worry that cumbersome travel restrictions could severely impact both the comfort of travelers and their willingness to fly.

An earlier immigration and travel ban saw criticism from across the video game and tech industry for hindering "the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business, makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international market-place." While this ban on devices is nowhere near as restrictive, it could further disincentivize international companies and individuals from traveling to or working with businesses based in the United States. 

Related Jobs

Pole To Win
Pole To Win — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.21.17]
Customer Service Advocates
Pole To Win
Pole To Win — Hounslow, England, United Kingdom
[03.21.17]
Translator, Proof-reader, Localization QA Tester
Media Design School
Media Design School — Auckland, New Zealand
[03.20.17]
Lecturer - Game Art
Magnopus
Magnopus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.20.17]
Unreal Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Clash Royale's card balancing guru leans less on metrics, more on design intuition
Blog: Revisiting GDC 2015 - Monetization, retention, and design
Nintendo seals victory in 3DS tech lawsuit
Blog: Building a simple procedurally-generated platformer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image