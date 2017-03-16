Video: From indie to Fable and back -- 30 years of game dev 'wisdom'

What do you learn in three decades of making games?

At GDC 2017's Independent Games Summit, veteran developer Dene Carter shared some examples, though he was careful to couch his "wisdom" in good-natured humor and acknowledgement that most game dev learnings are, at best, of limited use.

Nevertheless, it was a fascinating talk. Carter started out as one of Britain's famed "bedroom programmers" of the '80s, working on games like Druid before co-creating the multi-million selling Fable franchise with his brother Simon and leading large teams.

In recent years, he has returned to his solo indie roots with games like Spellrazor, and in his talk, he discussed his learnings from 30 years of experience at all scales, and how they can help indie developers aiming to create high quality games while staying sane.

It's well worth watching, so if you didn't get a chance to do so in person, don't miss your opportunity to now watch Carter's talk entirely for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

