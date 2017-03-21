Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 21, 2017
March 21, 2017
March 21, 2017
Studying game dev? The AIAS Foundation is offering three $2.5k scholarships
March 21, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Foundation is seeking applications for three scholarship programs aimed at students interested a career in various areas of game development.

The yearly WomenIn, Randy Pausch, and Mark Beaumont scholarship funds each award $2,500 to currently enrolled students with career goals that ultimately land them in the video game industry. 

The WomenIn scholarship is the latest addition to the AIAS Foundations’ yearly offerings and seeks to support women interested in a career in game development with a focus in art, animation, programming, engineering, game direction, game design, law, marketing, or business administration.

The Randy Pausch Scholarship aims to support students leaning towards game development careers that center around art, animation, programming, engineering, game direction, game design, sound design or music composition.

Meanwhile, the Mark Beaumont Scholarship is centered around supporting those that want to work on the business side of development, including careers in executive leadership, law, marketing, public relations, or business development. 

Applicants for all three scholarships must be either starting their second year of college or in a graduate program during the 2017-18 school year, and have a GPA of at least 3.3. Additionally, the WomenIn scholarship is only open to applicants that identify as female. All applications are due by April 28, 2017.

Full details on the application process can be found on the AIAS Foundation website

