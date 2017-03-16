Get a job: Sucker Punch is hiring a Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Level Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have a passion for creating compelling layouts and working with a team of creative individuals. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high-quality results.



Working closely with Environment Artists and Content Designers, you will shape environments and gameplay to create deep and meaningful player experiences.



Responsibilities

Design and build both open world and directed layouts, from concept to polish, that are grounded and unique, delivering a compelling game experience.

Create and iterate encounter layouts to support the navigational and combat goals for the game.

Work closely with Designers and Environment Artists to develop, implement, and maintain building standard metrics throughout the world.

Work with the Content Designers to develop encounter locations specific to narrative and gameplay needs.

Integrate research and concept art into playable game spaces.

Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across the game.

Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.

Qualifications

Proven track record of developing engaging open world content.

At least 3 years’ experience in the games industry working as a Level Designer or similar content creation experience.

Proficient at identifying and supporting gameplay needs and constraints within an encounter layout.

Experience developing and shipping at least one AAA console or PC game.

Strong understanding and experience with 3D Modeling Software (preferably Maya).

Experience building large open worlds with a focus on 3rd person action encounters a plus.

Basic scripting ability (XML, LUA, PYTHON, etc) or competency in a programming language a plus.

Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.

An aptitude for learning new technology, level editors, scripting languages, engines, and systems; especially industry-standard content creation tools.

Must be a self-motivated and energetic team player with a very strong work ethic and cooperative attitude.

Position is currently open to those eligible to work in the States, and willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA.

