March 21, 2017
Overwatch devs ponder the prospect of adding a map editor
Overwatch devs ponder the prospect of adding a map editor
March 21, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 21, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Mulling over the challenges of trying to build a working map editor for players of your game? You're not alone -- Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan noted yesterday (via forum post) that the Overwatch developers are intent on figuring how to do just that with their own game's map editing toolset.

If they pull it off it could significantly impact the Overwatch modding scene, which is notable because modding communities around Blizzard games are typically fertile ground for both industry-influencing work (see: Defense of the Ancients) and budding game makers looking to sow the seeds of a career in game development.

"Because Overwatch was made with a brand new engine, this is not a small task or one which can happen any time soon," Kaplan wrote. "We have this on our long-term road map and believe heavily in user-made content. But there are many challenges ahead of us and it will be a very long road before our editor can be made available to the public."

It's been tricky to pin down exactly how many copies of Overwatch have been sold since its release last May, but if you'd like a rough estimate of how many people a new map editor might reach, note that Overwatch surpassed the 20 million accounts created mark last October.

