Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 22, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 22, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 22, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Facebook set to challenge Twitch by adding PC livestreaming tools
Facebook set to challenge Twitch by adding PC livestreaming tools
March 22, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 22, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Facebook is expanding its "Facebook Live" livestreaming platform to allow folks to stream from their PCs, making it much easier to stream game development and gameplay on the service.

The expanded functionality is explicitly pitched as a competitor to video game livestreaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube; a press release from the company notes that "this new feature makes it easier than ever to stream your PC gameplay to friends and followers and engage with them while you play."

While people could conceivably already broadcast games on Facebook Live, it was pretty tricky -- until now, the platform only allowed for streaming from mobile device cameras. Now, individuals can more easily use third-party streaming software in conjunction with Facebook Live and do things like share screens or use graphical overlays.

The platform could quickly prove to be a potent player in the video game livestreaming...game, since Facebook touts itself as having over a billion users. However, it's worth pointing out the company's numbers suggest the overwhelming majority of people who interact with the platform do so via mobile devices. 

Related Jobs

Secret Location
Secret Location — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.22.17]
Senior 3D Artist
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View, California, United States
[03.22.17]
Senior UX/UI Designer
Proxy42
Proxy42 — Torino, Italy
[03.22.17]
Senior Mobile Developer - Unity
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.22.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

As white nationalism grows, how are Jewish game developers responding?
Tencent grows online game business, makes gains in mobile
Nintendo may have figured out a fix for its Switch Joy-Con desync issue
PAX East Report: Two unmistakably Australian games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image