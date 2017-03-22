Facebook set to challenge Twitch by adding PC livestreaming tools

Facebook is expanding its "Facebook Live" livestreaming platform to allow folks to stream from their PCs, making it much easier to stream game development and gameplay on the service.

The expanded functionality is explicitly pitched as a competitor to video game livestreaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube; a press release from the company notes that "this new feature makes it easier than ever to stream your PC gameplay to friends and followers and engage with them while you play."

While people could conceivably already broadcast games on Facebook Live, it was pretty tricky -- until now, the platform only allowed for streaming from mobile device cameras. Now, individuals can more easily use third-party streaming software in conjunction with Facebook Live and do things like share screens or use graphical overlays.

The platform could quickly prove to be a potent player in the video game livestreaming...game, since Facebook touts itself as having over a billion users. However, it's worth pointing out the company's numbers suggest the overwhelming majority of people who interact with the platform do so via mobile devices.