Get a job: Bandai Namco Singapore is hiring a Lead Software Engineer

Location: Singapore

BANDAI NAMCO Studios Singapore Pte Ltd., part of BANDAI NAMCO Group, is a leading developer of interactive content — including all major video game consoles, iOS, mobile, arcade game and online. The company is known for creating many of the industry’s top video game franchises, including Pac-Man, Tekken, SoulCalibur, Ridge Racer, Ace Combat, Wangan Midnight, and Animal Kayser.

More information about the company and its products can be found here.

We are looking for a Lead Software Engineer to join our team to develop AAA console games in Singapore.

Responsibilities

Oversee project engineering plans and delivery.

Work closely with producers, artists, and designers in a collaborative, small team environment.

Mentor and manage engineers and ensure high technical quality and personal growth.

Provide technical leadership for the engineering team.

Able to prioritize and assign tasks accordingly to the engineering team.

Excel as a team member and strive to maximize team and departmental performance.

Provide a complete and accurate task list and schedule for responsible work.

Oversee tools development with technical artists, artists and designers.

Be part of studio engineering leadership to plan and grow studio-wide engineering efforts.

Requirements

At least 8 years of professional game development experience.

3+ years of game development experience with Unreal engine.

2+ years of experience as an engineering lead with at least 1 shipped title.

Experienced leading a team of 5 or more.

Self-motivated, enthusiastic, team player with a positive and a ‘can do’ attitude.

Well-organized and detail-oriented.

Ability to work independently and to be self-directing required.

Excellent team and communication skills required.

Passion for making and playing innovative games.

Good general knowledge across all game systems

Expert in one or two system to raise overall studio engineering expertise

