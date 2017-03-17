Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Bandai Namco Singapore is hiring a Lead Software Engineer
Get a job: Bandai Namco Singapore is hiring a Lead Software Engineer
March 22, 2017 | By Staff
March 22, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Software Engineer, Bandai Namco Studios

Location: Singapore

BANDAI NAMCO Studios Singapore Pte Ltd., part of BANDAI NAMCO Group, is a leading developer of interactive content — including all major video game consoles, iOS, mobile, arcade game and online.  The company is known for creating many of the industry’s top video game franchises, including Pac-Man, Tekken, SoulCalibur, Ridge Racer, Ace Combat, Wangan Midnight, and Animal Kayser.

More information about the company and its products can be found here.

We are looking for a Lead Software Engineer to join our team to develop AAA console games in Singapore.

Responsibilities

  • Oversee project engineering plans and delivery.
  • Work closely with producers, artists, and designers in a collaborative, small team environment.
  • Mentor and manage engineers and ensure high technical quality and personal growth.
  • Provide technical leadership for the engineering team.
  • Able to prioritize and assign tasks accordingly to the engineering team.
  • Excel as a team member and strive to maximize team and departmental performance.
  • Provide a complete and accurate task list and schedule for responsible work.
  • Oversee tools development with technical artists, artists and designers.
  • Be part of studio engineering leadership to plan and grow studio-wide engineering efforts.

Requirements

  • At least 8 years of professional game development experience.
  • 3+ years of game development experience with Unreal engine.
  • 2+ years of experience as an engineering lead with at least 1 shipped title.
  • Experienced leading a team of 5 or more.
  • Self-motivated, enthusiastic, team player with a positive and a ‘can do’ attitude.
  • Well-organized and detail-oriented. 
  • Ability to work independently and to be self-directing required.
  • Excellent team and communication skills required.
  • Passion for making and playing innovative games.
  • Good general knowledge across all game systems
  • Expert in one or two system to raise overall studio engineering expertise

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

