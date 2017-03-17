VRDC Fall is happening this September, and the call for talks is open!

Great news, VR fans: Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference, the premier event for creators of immersive VR (and AR) experiences, are excited to announce that VRDC Fall will be taking place this September in San Francisco -- and now is the time to submit your pitches for talks!

The call for submissions to present at VRDC Fall 2017 will remain open through Friday, April 21 at 11:59 PT. That's roughly a month away!

VRDC Fall 2017 will take place September 21-22 in San Francisco, CA at the Hilton Union Square. This will be the second standalone VRDC, following the strikingly successful debut of VRDC as a sibling conference to GDC 2016 and its evolution into a standalone show.

The two-day event will bring together VR/AR experts from multiple industries to share best practices, demo new technology, create new business partnerships, and exchange ideas with innovators shaping the industry.

VRDC Fall covers VR, AR, and MR innovation across all industries (which sets it apart from VRDC@GDC, focuses exclusively on game and entertainment) with previous sessions covering applications for healthcare, training, retail & events, data visualization, documentaries, brand storytelling, and more.

The VRDC Advisory Board is seeking submissions from professionals with expertise in Games & Entertainment, Brand Experience and Innovation in any industry.

