Video: Nioh director reflects on the game dev impact of player feedback

Team Ninja's samurai action game Nioh was in development for over a decade, and it went through a lot of changes before being released this year.

At GDC 2017, game director Fumihiko Yasuda spoke at length about how the game's design was deeply impacted by Team Ninja's decision to open the game up to public testing via the release of both an "alpha" and "beta" demo prior to launch.

That testing wound up significantly influencing the game, and Yasuda went through the key lessons learned, the applications of collected data, the way players responded to this sort of open development, and how Team Ninja implemented the feedback gathered.

It was interesting, especially given the relatively unforgiving design elements at work in Nioh. If you missed Yasuda's talk at the show, good news: you can now watch it entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

