Newsbrief: Finnish mobile studio Traplight has secured $2.7 million in funding, taking the developer's total lifetime investment to $5 million.

The latest round was led by venture capitalist investor Korea Investment Partners, and was bolstered by previous investors Sunstone Capital and Finnvera.

Traplight specialize in user-generated content games, and will use the cash to expand and polish new projects following the launch of its debut title, Big Bang Racing.