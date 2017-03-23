Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 23, 2017
Phil Spencer: Microsoft 'very focused' on first-party development
March 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft's head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, says the company is "very focused" on first-party game development with the launch of Scorpio in sight. 

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Spencer was asked about the state of the company's first-party line-up, and whether the launch of the more-powerful Scorpio would deflect resources away from game development.

Spencer's response was succinct but undeniably clear: Microsoft understands the value of first-party software, and aims to deliver more in the months and years ahead. 

"We're very focused on first-party games. I'll be careful about when we announce things, but I know strong first-party offerings are critical," wrote the Xbox chief, adding that he hopes to have a number of first-party titles ready by the time Scorpio launches. 

"It's a journey that started with a focus on hardware. But we've rebuilt Xbox Live and our operating system, and now we're bringing that same focus to first-party development."

Spencer also seemed optimistic about the company's links with Japan, and believes more of the region's publishers will be looking toward Xbox following the success of Final Fantasy XV

"I was encouraged by trip to Japan," added Spencer. "There's more work to do, but I'm committed to working with Japanese publishers."

You can find a round-up of the Q&A over on Reddit, or sift through the quick-fire exchange yourself by heading to Twitter.

