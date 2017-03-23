YouTuber-driven game retailer Chrono nets $1M in funding

Online retailer Chrono.gg, which sells one game a day for a discounted price, has netted $1 million in funding.

The unique storefront launched in March last year and promotes its games with the help of 'influencers,' who're asked to wax lyrical about the daily deals on popular platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Those promoting the deal will get a cut of the sales, with Chrono keeping a 10-15 percent slice of revenue for itself. The rest is handed to a game's developer or publisher.

Chrono says it will use the new funding to expand its team, launch new services, and scale up its business operations -- with a view to working with more well-known brands.

"The shift of consumer purchasing decisions from traditional avenues means there's new areas for growth," said company founder and CEO, Justin Sacks, in a press release."Chrono's expansion is a natural extension of our objective: to innovate in previously undetermined market spaces."