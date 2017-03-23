Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 23, 2017
Join us as we continue our Deus Ex stream today at 3 PM ET
March 23, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Console/PC, Design, Video

Opened in '96, Ion Storm Austin made its debut with Deus Ex in 2000 -- and by 2005 it was defunct. But the game itself proved an enduring success, spawning a franchise and influencing a generation of game developers. Why?

You'll have an opportunity to find out (or share your own reason) when you tune into the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12 PM Pacific (3 PM Eastern) and join us as we continue our playthrough of the original Deus Ex. 

This time we've moved a few hours into the game's narrative and aim to examine the design of the NSF Airfield level.

If you want to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.  

