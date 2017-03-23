Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 23, 2017
March 23, 2017
March 23, 2017
Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a Mobile Software Engineer
March 23, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Production

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Mobile Software Engineer, Disruptor Beam

Location: Framingham, Massachusets

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Help us create amazing social games for tablet, smartphones and the Web built around our award-winning formula of storytelling and social content based in universes like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and Star Trek.

Are you a games enthusiast? If so, we’re looking for a Full-Stack Mobile Game Developer – iOS and Android, who can help us develop world-class experiences on the Web, Android and iOS devices.

What You’ll Do

  • Collaborate with a small, tight team in developing successful games
  • Code native applications for iOS and Android
  • Explore new technologies and solve cutting edge technical challenges
  • Develop fun, innovative features played by tens of thousands
  • Design and implement scalable, reliable technologies.
  • Work closely with founders in creating great games
  • Participate in all aspects of the project life-cycle, from design through release
  • If you don’t know: Ruby on Rails, Scala, Unity, they are technologies you can expect to learn at Disruptor Beam

What We Seek

  • Big plus: prior experience shipping a game. [if you haven't shipped a game, it will be important that you enjoy games, though!]
  • Experience developing for at least two of the three following front-end environments: Unity, Web (HTML/CSS), iOS (using Objective C) or Android.
  • Experience building or working directly with back-end systems using a recent application server environment (RoR, Scala/Play, Python/Django, node.js, or similar) that utilizes data persistence in SQL and/or NoSQL (MongoDB, Redis or similar).  You don't need to know the exact technologies we use, but you do need a modern understanding of back-end architecture.
  • Strong fundamental understanding of multi-threaded, object-oriented programming
  • High adaptability: because we develop for a range of devices, you need to be constantly learning to apply your skills to new technologies and platforms.
  • A minimum of 3 years experience working with object-oriented languages. C# and Java preferred but not required.

What You’ll Get

  • Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.
  • We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.
  • Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

