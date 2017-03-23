Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 23, 2017
GameStop: Switch demand 'incredibly strong', Zelda attach rate 'almost 1:1'
GameStop: Switch demand 'incredibly strong', Zelda attach rate 'almost 1:1'
March 23, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 23, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 23, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
GameStop COO Tony Bartel told investors today that the company is seeing "incredibly strong" demand for Nintendo's newly-released Switch console, in the process sharing some notable (if vague) data the company has about how well Switch games are selling in relation to the hardware.

"The demand is incredibly strong for this. As soon as we get it into our stores, it’s out within hours. So we anticipate we’re going to be chasing supply this entire year," Bartel said of Nintendo's new hardware.

"The other thing is, every game that’s out there, to have over a five and a half attach rate to this, signifies that a lot of people are finding this a great platform and they’re picking up any games that they can. I mean, we have almost a one-to-one attach of Zelda.”

Bartel was responding to a question a shareholder actually put to GameStop CEO Paul Raines about why Raines had described the Switch as having "potential to be Wii-like" during an earnings report that showed sales of new game hardware at GameStop dropped nearly 30 percent in its 2016 fiscal year. 

His comments suggest Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is seeing brisk sales on Switch. Moreover, that general 5.5 attach rate figure suggests more than just Zelda is selling well in relation to Switch consoles, though it's unclear if the figure Bartel is quoting is the attach rate for Switch games and accessories or just games alone.

If it includes accessories it's a bit less impressive, especially since the Switch went on sale alongside optional accessories like additional controllers, controller docks (both powered and unpowered) and a separate, "Pro" controller.

