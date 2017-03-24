Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

InXile founder Brian Fargo will retire once Wasteland 3 has shipped
InXile founder Brian Fargo will retire once Wasteland 3 has shipped
March 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Business/Marketing

Interplay and inXile founder Brian Fargo will retire after Wasteland 3 has shipped in 2019. 

The multi-talented designer, producer, programmer, and exec broke the news to Eurogamer in a recent interview, and said he planned to kick back and relax after spending nearly four decades making games. 

"Wasteland 2 and Torment both came out great. The Mage's Tale's got a great buzz. The Bard's Tale 4 looks spectacular. Wasteland 3 is building on Wasteland 2. It seems like a good time to drop the mic," said Fargo.

"I love this industry, but I've been at this since 1981. I look at my friends, they have a lot more spare time than I do. It's a very intense business. It's all encompassing. It seems like I should relax for a little bit."

Fargo's game development journey began in the '80s when he founded Interplay Entertainment, the studio that gave birth to iconic franchises like Fallout, Baldur's Gate, and Wasteland

Despite Interplay's many successes, the studio ran into financial difficulties during the late '90s, with rapid expansion, increasing competition, and a lack of viable console titles forcing the firm to seek outside funding. 

French game company Titus Software answered the call, but the relationship between the two studios deteriorated fast, and ultimately resulted in Fargo leaving Interplay in 2000. 

Two years later, Fargo looked to start fresh with the founding of InXile Entertainment. He's been working at the studio ever since, delivering (spiritual) sequels to some of his Interplay hits like Wasteland and Planescape by harnessing the power of crowdfunding. 

While his departure from Interplay was bittersweet, Fargo says he intends to depart InXile on his own terms, and will ensure the studio has "money in the bank" when he finally steps down. 

"I have some wonderfully competent people who are making it happen here," he added. "One of the things I enjoy the most is finding and fostering talent. Certainly, externally everybody knows we gave Blizzard and Bioware their first shots. 

"Internally I have my own guys who are just great. They're very tuned into these products. I'm good at finding these people and putting the talent together. I've been training these people for years to make me obsolete. That's what you have to do as a leader of a company."

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.24.17]
Senior Security Engineer
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[03.23.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Intel
Intel — Santa Clara, California, United States
[03.23.17]
Research Scientist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.23.17]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Animators Roundtable: The Mass Effect: Andromeda pile-on
Blog: Revisiting GDC 2015 - Monetization, retention, and design
Battle.net is no more as Blizzard rolls out rebrand
InXile founder Brian Fargo will retire once Wasteland 3 has shipped


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image