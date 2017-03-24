Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 24, 2017
March 24, 2017
March 24, 2017
10,000 game projects have been funded through Kickstarter
March 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
In something of a milestone moment, 10,000 games projects have now been successfully funded through Kickstarter. 

Although not all of those are video game projects -- the first games campaign asked for $1,500 in exchange for crossword puzzles -- it does highlight how far the crowdfunding site has come since launching in 2009. 

To celebrate the achievement, Kickstarter broke out some stats over on its blog, revealing that 2.46 million users have backed a games project, pledging a total of $613 million between them. 

The most funded video game campaign of all time, Shenmue III, brought in $6.33 million from over 69,000 backers, while the top five projects have pulled in almost $24 million combined. 

You can find out more about Kickstarter's most successful video games by sifting through the most funded projects right here.

