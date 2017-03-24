We're streaming some Mass Effect: Andromeda multiplayer today at 3PM EDT

The Mass Effect series has long been known for its compelling characters, interesting moral choices, and—explosive multiplayer combat?

Okay since that last gameplay element is only a recent addition to the series with Mass Effect 3, it’s not entirely true, but Mass Effect: Andromeda does return with a new set of multiplayer missions. Since Gamasutra editor-in-chief Kris Graft apparently ONLY played Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer, and not its single-player, we decided to jump in to the horde mode-esque missions with the full Gamasutra editorial staff today at 3PM EDT.

Ostensibly, we’ll be talking about the game’s multiplayer design, how it might have influenced the game’s overall production, etc. That being said, this may just be your best opportunity to watch the Gamasutra editorial team scream in panic as they try to coordinate a united defense against whichever alien horde drops a rock on their heads.

