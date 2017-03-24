Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Super Mario Run revenue fell short of expectations, says Nintendo
Super Mario Run revenue fell short of expectations, says Nintendo
March 24, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 24, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Sales of Super Mario Run, the inaugural mobile game for Nintendo’s mustached mascot, failed to meet the company’s expectations said Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima in an interview with Nikkei discussing the past and future of Nintendo's mobile aspirations. 

Super Mario Run is just one of several games in Nintendo’s growing mobile game portfolio, but the platformer’s free-to-try pricing model sets it apart from the company’s other titles. Anyone can download the game and play the first few levels, but players must drop $9.99 to unlock the full game. 

Though Super Mario Run topped mobile charts after its initial iOS release late last year, early reports stated that only 3 percent of downloaders went on to purchase the full game in its first month.

On the other hand, Nintendo’s other first-party horse in the mobile games market, the freemium game Fire Emblem Heroes, surpassed $5 million in revenue during its first week alone. Despite its success, a senior company official told Nikkei that Nintendo has no intention of doubling down on the freemium model. 

Rather, that official explained that Fire Emblem Heroes is considered an outlier and that the company still prefers the one-time-fee model of Super Mario Run to Heroes’ freemium structure.

Nintendo's reluctance to make the full freemium swap is a reflection of the fact that Nintendo sees its mobile game efforts as a way to bring new players to its games and ultimately expand the audience for its major console releases.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.23.17]
User Acquisition Specialist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.23.17]
Data Scientist - Machine Learning
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.23.17]
Mobile Software Engineer
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Shenzhen, China
[03.23.17]
Senior Data Mining Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Animators Roundtable: The Mass Effect: Andromeda pile-on
Blog: Revisiting GDC 2015 - Monetization, retention, and design
Battle.net is no more as Blizzard rolls out rebrand
InXile founder Brian Fargo will retire once Wasteland 3 has shipped


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image