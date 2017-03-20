Video: How Pokemon Go was designed to be playable in public

In the summer of 2016, millions of people playing Niantic and The Pokemon Company's mobile augmented reality game Pokemon Go went outside in search of Pokemon.

The game was explicitly designed to be played in public, out in the real world, comfortably and safely. At GDC 2017, Niantic's Dennis Hwang hopped onstage to showcase how this was done -- and what fellow game devs can learn from the user interface design of Pokemon Go.

It was interesting because Hwang walked through how (and why) Niantic made various UX and UI design decisions in the course of developing Pokemon Go, and what the company learned about how people of all ages interact with games.

It was a neat talk, one you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

