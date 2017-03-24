Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 24, 2017
Why has BioWare made the same multiplayer game three times in a row?
March 24, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

If you’re a BioWare fan you’ve probably noticed that its last three games have had extremely consistent multiplayer design. Apparently it was so good when it first came out in Mass Effect 3, our editor-in-chief Kris Graft played it at the expense of finishing the main game. But now that Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda have passed, it’s a feature that’s become a staple of their games and not a groundbreaking change. 

So why do they keep doing it, and how well is their latest swing at it? Today the Gamasutra editorial crew got on a Skype call today to try and answer these questions, and also get stomped by hordes of aliens (and their invisible dogs). 

Seriously, the dogs are the worst. Watch the full video above for an analysis of why they disrupt the game’s combat, and some of our theories for why the multiplayer works well, and when it doesn’t. 

While you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more gameplay commentary, developer interviews, and editor roundtables. 

