March 27, 2017
HTC bringing Vive X virtual reality accelerator to Israel
March 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: HTC is bringing its Vive X accelerator program to Israel to help support the region's virtual reality development scene. 

The funding initiative was launched in April last year, when HTC vowed to invest $100 million to "cultivate the VR industry."

At first, the accelerator was only available to devs based in Beijing, Taipei, and San Francisco, but now HTC is calling for creators in Israel to apply. 

Successful applicants will gain access to financial aid, expert advice, mentorship, networking opportunities, and advanced VR technology. Those interested can find out how to apply right here.

