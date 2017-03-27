Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds pulls in over $11 million in three days
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds pulls in over $11 million in three days
March 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Survival multiplayer shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has pulled in over $11 million dollars in revenue during its first three days on Steam. 

The early access title landed on March 23 and currently retails for $29.99. It was created by Irish modder Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene, who moved to South Korea last June to develop the game alongside Tera creator, Bluehole. 

Battlegrounds is based on Greene's popular "Battle Royale" Arma mod series, and pits up to 100 players against each other in a winner takes all showdown set on a remote island. 

"I've always wanted to create a standalone game based on the mod I created for the Arma series, and working with Bluehole gives me the resources and creative freedom to build the experience I’ve always envisioned," said Greene, speaking about his ambitions for the project in June 2016. 

"We have a great development team in place, and our goal is to create a realistic open world experience with the deep gameplay and strong combat mechanics."

Battlegrounds peaked over the weekend with 67,000 concurrent players, and climbed to the summit of the Steam Top Sellers chart. 

The shooter has also proved popular on Twitch, featuring on over 3,600 streams and hitting 150,000 peak viewers since launching on Friday.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.27.17]
Multiplayer Level Designer
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Palo Alto, California, United States
[03.27.17]
Strategic Partner Director/Manager
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Shenzhen, China
[03.27.17]
Gameplay Programmer
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Shenzhen, China
[03.27.17]
3D Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Traversal and the problem with walking simulators
Animators Roundtable: The Mass Effect: Andromeda pile-on
Blog: An overview of the GDC 2017 UX Summit
Super Mario Run revenue fell short of expectations, says Nintendo


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image